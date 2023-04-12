By Imran Khan • 12 April 2023 • 22:15

Woman tragically dies in Brighton after she was pulled out of the sea Image: Paul Briden Shutterstock.com

Emergency workers desperately tried to revive the woman, after her body was pulled from the sea in Brighton.

A woman has tragically died after she was pulled out of the sea in Brighton.

Authorities were informed after a call was made to the emergency services in Brighton, claiming that a woman was in the water.

Officials reports cited by Mail Online on Wednesday, April 12 said that “Around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, April 11, emergency services arrived at Brighton Marina after concerned calls”.

They were accompanied by the police and the coastguard from Brighton and Shoreham, who then attempted to save the woman.

Authorities also sent a coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent in Hampshire to the scene of the incident, as it landed on the beach.

Local reports said that CPR was performed on the woman for a long time, but they were unable to revive her.

She was then carried on a stretcher and later died.

A spokesperson from the Sussex police said that the woman’s body was found after they conducted a search operation on the beach.

Police have also confirmed that “her death is not being treated as suspicious”, adding “Her next of kin have been informed”.

