18,000 cows worth £28million killed in MASSIVE explosion on dairy farm in Dimmitt, Texas

By Chris King • 13 April 2023 • 21:44

Image of the fire at Southfork Dairy Farms, Texas. Credit: Castro County Sheriff's Office Facebook

An enormous explosion on the South Fork dairy farm in the city of Dimmitt resulted in the death of 18,000 cows worth an estimated £28 million.

A massive explosion that occurred on a farm in the city of Dommitt in Castro County, Texas on, Tuesday, April 11, resulted in the death of around 18,000 cows. The incident which took place on the Southfork Dairy Farms facility saw cattle worth an estimated £28 million ($36m) suffocate and burn in the subsequent blaze.

It is believed that each cow that perished was worth around £1,500 ($2,000). At the time of the blast, the 18,000 doomed animals were trapped inside a holding pen at the agricultural facility. This figure is reported to be three times the average number of cattle slaughtered each day in America.

None of the farm workers was hurt in the incident although one employee needed to be rescued after becoming caught up in the fire. According to the authorities, he remains in a stable condition in the hospital.

Emergency services from Dimmitt, Hart, and Nazareth Fire Departments were immediately deployed to the location after the explosion was reported. As a result of the ensuing clouds of thick black smoke – which was seen from miles around – residents in the area were instructed by the authorities to close all their windows.