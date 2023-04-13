18,000 cows worth £28million killed in MASSIVE explosion on dairy farm in Dimmitt, Texas

By Chris King • 13 April 2023 • 21:44
Image of the fire at Southfork Dairy Farms, Texas.
Credit: Castro County Sheriff's Office Facebook
A massive explosion that occurred on a farm in the city of Dommitt in Castro County, Texas on, Tuesday, April 11, resulted in the death of around 18,000 cows. The incident which took place on the Southfork Dairy Farms facility saw cattle worth an estimated £28 million ($36m) suffocate and burn in the subsequent blaze.
It is believed that each cow that perished was worth around £1,500 ($2,000). At the time of the blast, the 18,000 doomed animals were trapped inside a holding pen at the agricultural facility. This figure is reported to be three times the average number of cattle slaughtered each day in America.
None of the farm workers was hurt in the incident although one employee needed to be rescued after becoming caught up in the fire. According to the authorities, he remains in a stable condition in the hospital.
Emergency services from Dimmitt, Hart, and Nazareth Fire Departments were immediately deployed to the location after the explosion was reported. As a result of the ensuing clouds of thick black smoke – which was seen from miles around – residents in the area were instructed by the authorities to close all their windows.
“It was lowkey, crazy to hear about because we were just chilling and then we just heard a boom. Then we look in the distance and there’s just a big cloud”, Renzo Sullivan told News Channel 10.
Maleki Laurent, another local, commented: “We look up, we’re inside and we go out and look through the window, and we just see clouds. It was like an explosion. The whole thing was on fire, and it was crazy”.
Tuesday’s explosion is the largest single-incident death of cattle since it started recording such incidents in 2013 according to the animal advocacy organisation, The Animal Welfare Institute. No explanation has yet been offered by the authorities as to the cause of the huge blast.
Residents have already expressed their concerns over the detrimental effect that the fire will have on the local community. “It is kind of painful because it’s like that’s kind of what we do here, and that’s how we get our money for like the city and all that. So that’s just a major drop for us”, said Renzo Sullivan, as reported by mirror.co.uk.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
