Aer Lingus flight averts disaster soon after take-off in Dublin

13 April 2023

Credit: Rebius/Shutterstock.com

Dublin airport was the scene of a near disaster today as a passenger plane was forced into an emergency landing, just minutes into the flight.

En route to Chicago, Aer Lingus Flight EI123, had to make an emergency landing after a flock of pigeons was sucked into the aircraft’s engine, on Thursday, April 13, according to The Daily Mail.

The aircraft took off from Dublin Airport at around 11.30 am but just 15 minutes into the flight it had no option but to turn around and make an emergency landing back in Dublin.

The first sign of trouble was when passengers noticed the plane start to vibrate when the right engine was hit by a flock of birds.

Video footage taken by those on board showed the plane getting up to speed on the runway, but landing soon after with emergency vehicles rushing toward them.

One of the passengers also tweeted: ‘My #AerLingus flight EI123 from Dublin to Chicago just had a bird strike in number 2 engine on take-off.

‘Captain says it was a flock of pigeons.

‘Major vibration after take-off lead to an emergency landing back in Dublin. Happened today April 13 at 12pm.’

Once the aircraft, an Airbus A330-300, was back on the ground, emergency teams raced to the scene, and later engineers arrived to assess the damage.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed, ‘Dublin Airport’s Fire and Rescue Service was on hand to safely escort flight EI123 to a stand on Thursday afternoon when it landed back at Dublin Airport after the aircraft encountered an issue shortly after take-off.

‘The emergency response has subsequently been stood down.’

The airline also made an official statement, ‘Aer Lingus flight EI123 operating from Dublin to Chicago this afternoon was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off.

‘The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew are safely disembarking.

‘We are working on getting impacted customers to their destination as quickly as possible.’