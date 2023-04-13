Artificial intelligence: Can you believe your ears?

By Bill Anderson • 13 April 2023 • 11:38

Photo credit: École polytechnique - J.Barande / Wikimedia Commons

I confess to being a bit of a tech geek. Not that I have lots of very expensive tech, but I am always looking for reasonably priced ways to improve what I have, whether it is for my radio show, live streaming or editing. If it is free, then even better.

I was recently watching a YouTube Video re Live streaming and it is now fairly easy to use Artificial Intelligence to change your voice to a wide range of well-known actors’ voices. I have known for a very long time how to cut and paste images onto other images and I could quite easily be standing next to any photographed celebrity or luxuriating in any landscape. These are reasons why it is sometimes hard to believe our eyes or our ears. How do we know that what we see or hear resembles reality in any way?

It might be fun to Live Stream sounding like Samuel L(eroy) Jackson, but I don’t think that many would be taken in by it, and probably after a while it would be irritating as getting it to synch perfectly is a little beyond the tech I have. It may sound real, look real but it isn’t real.

We are in the pre-election period running up to the 28th of May. A lot of things will be written and said in the next weeks, a lot of promises made, so how do we know if they are real and not just politicians passing wind?

Artificial Intelligence is fascinating, but I would like to see a little more real intelligence used by both politicians and voters. There are those who have their party colours seemingly stitched into their DNA and that is not an easy thing to change. Come the voting day, they will reach for the paper that their DNA coding compels them to. However, there are still people out there who can apply an intellectual process to their choices and thank goodness for that.

I was recently criticised publicly for not carrying out our 2019 electoral promises, by a person who if he did vote, it certainly wasn’t for the party I represent. You can’t carry out electoral promises if you are not in government! I live in a municipality where 15 promises were made in 2019 by the party which is in government and none of them has been completed. To be honest, some were interesting but totally unbelievable. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is and if something seems more exciting, pleasing, or ideal than seems reasonable, then it likely isn’t genuine, legitimate, or true.

In this pre-election period, no one is allowed to ask for votes and I certainly am not doing that, but I am asking that real intelligence is used over the next weeks to decide which paper should go into the envelope on voting day. Check out the levels of success of the presenting parties, and whether or not they have done what they promised. Does it sound real even if it may look real? Have people done what they said they would or was it all hot air?

I leave you with a photo from my last holiday in the mountains. This is about as true as many politicians’ promises.

