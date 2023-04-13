Average price of electricity in Spain takes another big fall on Friday, April 14

By Chris King • 13 April 2023 • 22:04

On Friday, April 14, the average price of electricity in Spain drops by 18 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will drop by 18 per cent on Friday, April 14, compared to today, Thursday 13. Specifically, it will stand at €57/MWh.

According to the operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the cost of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €46.73/MWh tomorrow.

Friday’s cheapest time will be between the hours of midday and 7pm, when the price will be lower than €5/MWh, dropping to €1.50/MWh between 3pm and 5pm. The most expensive will be between midnight and 1am, at €90.76 /MWh.

Compensation for gas companies of €0/MWh is added to this pool price for the 47th consecutive day. It must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being on the free market, have an indexed rate.

So far in April, the average price of electricity is around €62/MWh. That is more than three times lower than the €191/MWh registered in the same month last year.

Last Tuesday, March 28, the Council of Ministers approved the extension of the Iberian exception until December 31, after the agreement was reached by Spain and Portugal with the European Commission. It is not excluded that the deal could be extended for a longer time if the said framework is also extended.

