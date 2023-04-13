By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 14:17

BREAKING: British fashion designer Mary Quant dies aged 93

British fashion designer Mary Quant from the 1960s has died at the age of 93.

Iconic fashion designer from the 1960s, Mary Quant has died.

The news of her death was announced by her family, as per Sky News on Thursday, April 13.

Quant was 93 years old when she died.

Known as Dame Barbara Mary Plunket Greene, she was a British fashion designer and fashion icon who became an instrumental figure in the 1960s London-based Mod and youth fashion movements.

She was also one of the designers who took credit for the miniskirt and hotpants.

