By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 15:52

BREAKING: Hyundai's Irish world rally championship driver Craig Breen tragically dies after crash

Irish driver Craig Breen died after a major crash in Croatia.

World rally championship driver from Ireland Craig Breen has tragically died after an accident in Croatia.

According to a statement by Hyundai Motorsports on Thursday, April 13, Breen died during the crash which took place in a pre-event test in the country.

During the accident, which took place during midday (local time), as per Reuters, Breen was also accompanied by co-driver James Fulton, who survived the crash unharmed.

Local reports state that Breen´s car went off the road, during the test, while the 33-year-old was preparing for the rally next week.

This rally would have been his second this season.

