By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 15:52
BREAKING: Hyundai's Irish world rally championship driver Craig Breen tragically dies after crash
World rally championship driver from Ireland Craig Breen has tragically died after an accident in Croatia.
According to a statement by Hyundai Motorsports on Thursday, April 13, Breen died during the crash which took place in a pre-event test in the country.
During the accident, which took place during midday (local time), as per Reuters, Breen was also accompanied by co-driver James Fulton, who survived the crash unharmed.
Local reports state that Breen´s car went off the road, during the test, while the 33-year-old was preparing for the rally next week.
This rally would have been his second this season.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.