By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 12:32

BREAKING: International volleyball star dies after falling out of hotel window

An 18-year-old volleyball star has died after she fell from a hotel window.

A volleyball star has tragically died after she fell from a building and was found dead on the morning of Thursday, April 13.

According to Marca, Julia Ituma died after falling out of a hotel window in Istanbul, where her team Novara had played the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

So far the causes of the incident, which occurred at the hotel where the team was staying, are unknown.

This was Ituma’s first season with the Novara team after she left Club Italia and was one of the most promising players in national volleyball.

The athlete was born in Milan to Nigerian parents and was also part of a team that won the European U19 women’s championship.

This is a breaking story. More updates will follow shortly.

