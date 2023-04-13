By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 17:10

BREAKING: Man dies after three burglars break into his UK flat and attack him

An investigation has been launched by UK police into the murder of a 44-year-old man who died after three burglars broke into his flat in Blackpool.

A man has died after three burglars broke into his flat located in Blackpool, UK.

According to official reports cited by the Sun on Thursday, April 13, police were informed about an aggravated break-in that took place at a property on Scorton Avenue.

Police said that the three men had allegedly forced their way inside the flat and then assaulted the victim named John Hutchinson, before fleeing the scene.

Officers then reached the house and spoke to the victim, who died two hours later after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest.

Hutchinson was then rushed to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he later died.

Police have said that six people have been arrested in connection with the incident including four men aged 33, 33, 36, and 47, who were held on suspicion of murder, while a 34-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Another man aged 34 was also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary but was later released.

“We have launched a murder investigation following the death of John Hutchinson in Blackpool”, said a statement by Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team.

He added, that “Our thoughts are very much with Hutchinson’s family at this very sad and difficult time”.

Fallows also said that “While we have made several arrests, we are very keen to speak to anyone with information or any witnesses who can assist our enquiries”.

Police are now asking anyone with information about the case to call 101 quoting log 1207 of April 10 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

