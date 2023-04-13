By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 12:07

BREAKING: Multiple firefighters DEAD as factory building collapses after massive fire Image: Anthony-Montoya Shutterstock.com

At least four firefighters have been reported dead and several others injured after a major blaze started inside a factory building in Pakistan.

Several people have been injured and four firefighters dead after a major fire broke out inside a factory located in Karachi, Pakistan.

Officials said that the fire resulted in significantly damaging the building, as it eventually collapsed.

A statement by the district central police spokesperson, cited by Dawn on Thursday, April 13, said, “Four people died while 13 have been injured as a building collapsed near Karachi Kanta, New Karachi Industrial Area”.

“All have been shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital”, the statement added.

Taha Saleem, Central District Deputy Commissioner (DC) stated that “The fire had erupted in the factory in New Karachi at around 7.45 am on Wednesday, April 12, and was caused by a short circuit but rapidly spread and engulfed the clothes stored there”.

He also said that “Due to the narrow streets, the snorkel could not reach the place as it required a certain space to move in the area”.

Several fire engines were rushed to the building, while water tankers were also ordered to the site.

“The operation to control the fire continued till 2 am on Thursday when the fire was controlled, and then the cooling work started”, said Saleem.

He continued, “It was a four-storey building and because of some undetermined reasons, the building collapsed”.

