BREAKING: Reggae icon suddenly dies shortly after announcing new tour dates 

By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 1:04

BREAKING: Reggae icon suddenly dies short after announced new tour dates

Reggae and Dub legend Jah Shaka died just a few days after he announced his new tour dates for 2023.

Jah Shaka, a sound system icon has died, shortly after he made an announcement related to his new tour dates.

The announcement of his death was made on Wednesday, April 11, as several people paid tribute to the legendary producer, singer, and label owner.

As per the Mirror, the cause of his death has not been revealed yet, as the artist had just announced that he was going to start his tour on August 19.

After the announcement of his death, Jamaican artist Dennis Alcapone paid tribute to the star and said, “Just getting some sad news that the great Jah Shaka has passed away”.

He added, “The Zulu warrior left us. Very sad indeed. More to come on that. May his soul forever rest in perfect peace.”

Born in Clarendon, Jamaica, Jah moved to the UK in the early 1950s and settled in London.

After living in London for some time, he joined a local sound system known as Freddie Cloudburst.

Jah is famous for producing some of the most “influential records”, and was a very well-known personality in the sound system culture of London.

He also ran his own record label called Jah Shaka Music.

Tributes were also paid by dubstep producer The Bug, who wrote, “So sad to read Jah Shaka has departed this planet … Rest in peace. A heroic figure who kept Dub alive, when few cared … I spent many all nighters being transfixed by his passion and selections.”

Dub artists Trevor Jackson posted “RIP Jah Shaka. Had a lot of wild club experiences in my time but nothing could beat stumbling into the Rocket hazy headed & bleary eyed becoming overwhelmed by the power of bass. Formative years, divine sounds, THE master.”

“The king of Kings has left us. The greatest soundman that ever lived”, said Jumpin’ Jack Frost.

___________________________________________________________

