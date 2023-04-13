By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 17:32

BREAKING: 'Suspected active shooter' at East Spring Creek at Collin College, Texas

Police in Texas have sounded an alarm after a suspected active shooter has been reported at Collin College.

A suspected active shooter has been reported at East Spring Creek at Collin College, Texas on Thursday, April 13.

According to a statement by the Collin College Police Department, “an active assailant” has been reported on Plano Campus.

Police have advised everyone to “Evacuate if possible or lock the door, turn off lights, mute phone. Await instructions.”

They also added that “More information will be released when available” while urging the public to “not call the school for updates”,

This is a breaking story. More updates on this will follow shortly.

