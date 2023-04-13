California State Capitol evacuated in Sacramento after ‘credible threat’ received by security services

By Chris King • 13 April 2023 • 19:43

Image of California State Capitol. Credit: Wikipedia - By Andre m - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

A ‘credible threat’ received by California Highway Patrol led to the evacuation of the Capitol building in Sacramento.

A ‘credible threat’ received by the California Highway Patrol this morning, Thursday, April 13, led to the Capitol building in Sacramento being evacuated. The location is currently surrounded by security officers and members of CHP.

Lawmakers were due to attend a session of California’s State Senators this morning but had not arrived have reportedly been informed to stay away and to work from home instead. Members of staff and anybody who was already on the premises have been evacuated.

BREAKING: CHP is alerting lawmakers and staff of a “credible threat” involving the Capitol. Staff told to stay home if they haven’t come in yet. Others are told to stay in their offices. This went out to Senate minutes ago. #caleg pic.twitter.com/sldHr8iTZP — Lara Korte (@lara_korte) April 13, 2023

The session has been delayed but those who had already arrived were told to check in to an alternative building where the session will eventually take place. Anybody approaching the front doors of the Capitol have been quickly turned away by the officers standing guard. A protest that was scheduled to take place at the west side of the building has however been allowed to continue.

It was suggested by local media sources that the threat could have originated from an incident that occurred just before 9pm on Wednesday evening in Kaiser Roseville. It involved a gunman who opened fire at the Kaiser Permanente Hospital birthing centre. He allegedly threatened to shoot up the California State Capitol.

The facility was subsequently locked down although there were no reports of injuries and the building was opened again at 10pm.