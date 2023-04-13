Carlos Baos: Expert legal advice by Spanish lawyers on the Costa Blanca

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • 13 April 2023 • 11:33
In today’s article, we explain the main problems caused by this value. How it is calculated. And also, the different alternatives you have at your disposal to challenge this value, if you consider that it does not represent the real value of your property.
How does the Reference Value work?
The Reference Value acts as the “minimum value” when paying taxes, such as Inheritance Tax, Gift Tax, Transfer Tax, Duty Stamp Duty, etc. The tax base will always be the higher value between the declared value and the Reference Value. Therefore, if you buy a property for €90,000, but the Reference Value is €110,000, you will have to pay taxes on the basis of the Reference Value.
What is the method used to calculate this tax?
The General Directorate of Cadastre publishes these values every year. The calculation is based on the analysis of the price of real estate transactions signed before a Spanish Public Notary, and on the application of average value modules. The main flaw of this system is that it completely neglects the particularities of each property: its state of conservation, whether it is renovated or not, if it is a ground floor or a penthouse, etc. As a result, the Reference Value is often significantly higher than the real market value.
How can the Reference Value be challenged?
Basically, there are two options.
Please note that, in both cases, the Reference Value is presumed to be correct until proven otherwise. Meaning that, to argue that this “minimum administrative value” is excessive, in both cases, you will need to provide a valuation carried out by a valuation company approved by the Bank of Spain that certifies it.
