By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 16:35

DGT in Spain PROHIBITS people from driving if they suffer from THESE health issues Image: Juan Carlos L. Ruiz Guardia Shutterstock.com

DGT says drivers are prohibited to get behind the wheel if they are suffering from certain types of illnesses.

According to the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) in Spain, getting behind the wheel of a car if you have certain physical and psychological conditions can put both the driver and other road users at risk.

DGT stated that “Driving is an activity that requires our full attention and whether on a motorway or on the streets of a city, the rules of the road govern how we should act in different situations to avoid accidents, problems on the road or difficulties for other road users”.

Some of these rules are commonly known and yet they continue to be broken and prosecuted, such as using a mobile phone while driving, not respecting the maximum speed limit, not resting on long journeys, and running a stop sign.

But as per ABC, added to this are the practices that many drivers carry out without knowing that they are prohibited by the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), and could have serious consequences both for the driver and for others.

This includes driving a vehicle if you have certain illnesses.

DGT states that “Far from being discrimination, these rules are set because it is considered that a person’s physical or mental condition prevents safe driving.”.

Drivers in some cases can in fact even completely lose their licence, due to their illness.

These health issues, which have been specified by the DGT include chronic and degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

The list also includes neurological diseases such as seizures or loss of consciousness, transient ischemic attack, epilepsy, renal diseases, renal transplantation, and nephropathy with dialysis.

Aside from this, psychiatric illnesses are also included in the list, such as, delirium, dementias and anxiety disorders, catatonic disorders, personality disorders, anxiety and depression, sleep disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, intellectual development disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), alcohol abuse and dependence and drug abuse and dependence.

DGT also stated that “In addition to the fact that the symptoms of these diseases can affect different skills necessary to be able to drive, their treatments also imply incompatibility with driving, as warned in some drug package leaflets”.

It added, “These effects may include dizziness, drowsiness, double vision or blurred vision or reduced reflexes”.

