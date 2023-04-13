By Julia Cameron • 13 April 2023 • 9:06

Dog Walker Finds large snake in Chingford, London. Credit: Murilo Mazzo/Shutterstock

Police were called by a dog walker in Colvin Gardens, Chingford this week when they stumbled apon a large black snake in an alley at the junction with Endleberry Road.

It was thought the snake could have been a deadly Black Mamba, but after police and Epping Forest Rangers managed to trap the creature, it was found to be a non-venomous Mexican Black Kingsnake after tests were carried out by National Centre for Reptile Welfare (NCRW) based in Tonbridge, Kent.

Chris Newman who is the Director at NCRW told the Evening Standard: “It was difficult to identify safely from pictures so we had to be careful and send expert handlers to pick it up in case it was something venomous, there was a very small chance it could have been a cobra.”

Mexican Black Kingsnakes can grow up to 5 feet long and they have a lifespan of around 20 years. They hunt rattlesnakes and rodents in the Sonora Desert in North America, but they are also found in Mexico and parts of Arizona.

Mr Newman confirmed the the snake was an escaped pet and said “Mexican Black Kingsnake’s are often kept as pets in the UK. It is safe and will be cared for, we will try to find its owner if not it will be rehomed.”

