By Anna Ellis • 13 April 2023 • 17:30

Easter Week in Almeria reached occupancy peaks of 90 per cent. Image: Thomas Cristofoletti / Shutterstock.com

Easter Week in Almeria reached occupancy peaks of 90 per cent as visits to the Tourist Office increased by more than 31 per cent.

From an economic point of view, hotel occupancy averaged 85 per cent, with peaks of 90 per cent throughout the week, according to data collected by the Association of Hoteliers of Almeria, (ASHAL).

In addition to the processions, bars and restaurants have been full, with the consequent satisfaction of the hoteliers, which will mean an increase in turnover of 5 per cent compared to last year.

In the case of commerce, the Almeria Centro Association affirmed that “sales have been good, there has been a large influx of people, that we haven’t seen for a long time, similar to what happened last Christmas, and the presence of customers coming from abroad”.

The Councillor for Culture, Diego Cruz, confirmed: “With figures in hand, this year’s Holy Week in Almeria can be described as a ten out of ten, both for its development and for the mobilisation and presence of people in the streets eager to see the processions.”