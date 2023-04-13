By Julia Cameron • 13 April 2023 • 11:12

An Escobar Hippo dies in Columbia. Credit: ;ArtTower/Pixabay.com

In the 1980’s Pablo Escobar set up a zoo with hippos in the grounds of his home.

He illegally brought a herd of Hippos to become part of the Zoo and the hippo’s descendents remain in the waters of his former home 30 years after his death.

The local people in nearby Puerto Triunfo are used to seeing the Hippos on the highway, but unluckily one hippo has died after being run over by an SUV on a road between Bogata and Medellin, the location of Escobar’s former estate.

The accident happened on Tuesday evening and the hippo died at the scene of the incident. It was taken away to be analysed. David Echeverri Lopez, a biologist at Cornare, the local environment authority, said:

“This is one of the dangers that the presence of this species represents. Many of them cross the highway where many vehicles pass, it is also a danger to people.”

He went on to say, “Hippos are unpredictable, at any moment they can attack a person.”

The hippos are natives of Africa have now spread from Escobar’s former estate to nearby rivers and there are thought to be around 130 of them.

In Columbia they have no natural preditors and as a result they have been declared an invasive species that could upset the ecosystem. Hippos faeces changes the composition of rivers and could impact the habitation of Capybaras and Manatees.

It is thought, say environmentalists that the population could increase to 400 hippos in eight years.

It has been proposed that 70 of the hippos should be transferred to India and Mexico in an attempt to control the population.

___________________________________________________________

