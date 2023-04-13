Firefighters battling blaze started by wind turbine motor in Castellon municipality of Barracas

By Chris King • 13 April 2023 • 20:05

Image of firefighters in Barracas, Castellon. Credit: Twitter@GVA112

A spark from a wind turbine motor in the Castellon municipality of Barracas allegedly started a fire that spread to surrounding vegetation.

Firefighters are battling to contain a fire that broke out earlier today, Thursday, April 13, in the Castellon municipality of Barracas. The blaze was allegedly started by a spark from the motor of a wind turbine. It quickly spread through the dry vegetation according to the latest update from the emergency services.

In a tweet, Emergencies 112CV announced that the fire had been declared stabilised at 6;31pm. This does not mean that the flames have been extinguished fully but that the danger of any further spread was unlikely.

(18:37h) El Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias de la @generalitat recibe aviso de @BombersDipcas dando por estabilizado el #IFBarracas a las 18:31h.#StopAlFoc pic.twitter.com/BM4LKn3ibW — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) April 13, 2023

Four air resources were initially deployed by the Generalitat’s Emergency Coordination Centre but once the fire appeared to be under control, there were removed. With the flames stabilised, the fourth airborne firefighting craft is currently parked up on land in case it is needed again.

(16:40h) Actualización del #IFBarracas. Se retiran 3 de los aéreos, el cuarto se mantiene movilizado pero en tierra por si fuera necesaria su intervención. En esos momentos preocupa la situación del aerogenerador incendiado. pic.twitter.com/jZyS23hrsH — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) April 13, 2023

Seven units of specialised forest firefighters from the Generalitat were dispatched to the location to tackle the outbreak. One of these was transported by helicopter to the scene and subsequently joined by six fire appliances and a crew from the Castellon Firefighters Consortium, as reported by levante-emv.com.

👨🏼‍🚒Efectivos de las unidades de Castellón estamos trabajando en la extinción del #IFBarracas. 🦺El incendio está ya estabilizado, pero hemos tenido que esperar a que la zona del entorno del aerogenerador fuera segura para intervenir.#LosDeAmarillo#BombersForestalsGVA pic.twitter.com/XxiedjIEBk — Servei Bomber(e)s Forestals GVA (@GVAbforestals) April 13, 2023

Another fire was declared this morning in the Valencia region of Genovés. This one is still burning and has caused the evacuation of around 50 residents as a precaution.

A third blaze that started in the Valencia region of Albalat dels Tarongers, which originated in the Les Panses area, has already been extinguished by the fire crews that were deployed.