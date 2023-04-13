BREAKING: British fashion designer Mary Quant dies aged 93 Close
Firefighters battling blaze started by wind turbine motor in Castellon municipality of Barracas

By Chris King • 13 April 2023 • 20:05

Image of firefighters in Barracas, Castellon. Credit: Twitter@GVA112

A spark from a wind turbine motor in the Castellon municipality of Barracas allegedly started a fire that spread to surrounding vegetation.

 

Firefighters are battling to contain a fire that broke out earlier today, Thursday, April 13, in the Castellon municipality of Barracas. The blaze was allegedly started by a spark from the motor of a wind turbine. It quickly spread through the dry vegetation according to the latest update from the emergency services.

In a tweet, Emergencies 112CV announced that the fire had been declared stabilised at 6;31pm. This does not mean that the flames have been extinguished fully but that the danger of any further spread was unlikely.

Four air resources were initially deployed by the Generalitat’s Emergency Coordination Centre but once the fire appeared to be under control, there were removed. With the flames stabilised, the fourth airborne firefighting craft is currently parked up on land in case it is needed again.

Seven units of specialised forest firefighters from the Generalitat were dispatched to the location to tackle the outbreak. One of these was transported by helicopter to the scene and subsequently joined by six fire appliances and a crew from the Castellon Firefighters Consortium, as reported by levante-emv.com.

Another fire was declared this morning in the Valencia region of Genovés. This one is still burning and has caused the evacuation of around 50 residents as a precaution.

A third blaze that started in the Valencia region of Albalat dels Tarongers, which originated in the Les Panses area, has already been extinguished by the fire crews that were deployed.

