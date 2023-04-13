Germany’s Cannabis sale plans reduced in scope

By Julia Cameron • 13 April 2023 • 9:46

Germany’s Cannibis sale plans reduced in scope . Credit: NickyPe/Pixabay

Recreational Cannabis use is to be made legal in Germany by the end of the year.

The Counrry’s Health Minister confirmed that previous plans to sell Cannabis in shops and pharmacies had been scaled back, but adults would be able to grow their own or buy the herb through non-profit member’s clubs.

Health Minister, Karl Lauterbach said “the previous cannabis policy has failed, now we have to go new ways.”

The plans comes about from following the model pioneered in Spain. The first part of the plan will see the establishment of cannabis social clubs. The clubs will be limited to 500 members and are only open to residents of Germany.

The members, who are aged 21 or over will be able to buy up to 25g of cannabis in one day with a limited of 50g per month.

Younger members between the ages of 18-21 will have their monthly allowance limited to 30g. Member’s will not be permitted to consume cannabis on the premises.

The new law will allow cannabis users to grow up to 3 female flowering plants in their own homes.

The second phase of the plan, limited to 5 years will enable various cities and municalities to sell cannabis, under license, in specialist shops. This is based on the American and Canadian models.

Germany’s Agriculture Minister, Cem Ozdemir confirmed that the second phase of the plan would sound out supply chains and could, later on, be scaled up for further legislation across the whole of Germany.

He went on to say: “people won’t be happy about today’s news, that’s the illegal ones, the criminal dealers, in the future, no one should be buying from a dealer without knowing what they are getting.”

