By Anna Ellis • 13 April 2023 • 16:42

Humanists of Murcia Gardening Group visit new bedding plant nursery in Atalaya. Image: Humanists of Murcia.

The April event for the gardening group of the Humanists of Murcia was a trip to visit the new bedding plant nursery in Atalaya.

The Humanists of Murcia then celebrated the Spring Equinox with a game of Adventure Golf in Los Alcazares.

On Wednesday, March 15, Richard and Hazel led the Humanists of Murcia Walking Group on a walk behind the Country Club. The group met at La Taverna for a coffee and then set off for a beautiful walk on a lovely sunny day.

It is with great sadness that the Humanists announce that Martin Rushton died on Tuesday, April 11. He was involved with the Humanists of Mazarron as Secretary for many years and was one of the founder members of the Darwinian Gardening Club. The group offer Anne their sincere condolences.

If you would like to join the group for walks, outings, games evenings and lots of lunches you can head to their Facebook page.

Alternatively, you can email humanistsofmurcia@gmail.com or darwiniangardeners@gmail.com.

For personalised weddings, funerals and naming ceremonies without religion, you can contact the celebrant on (+34) 634 025 711.