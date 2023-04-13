By Julia Cameron • 13 April 2023 • 13:32

Hyundai diggers being used in Brazilian Amazon illegal mining. Credit: earlytwenties/Shutterstock.com

The car company Hyundai has been asked by Greenpeace to remove heavy machinery that is being used illegally in the Brazilian Amazon.

A report by Greenpeace published on Wednesday found that excavators and other heavy machinery made by Hyundai are collaborating in the destruction of the rainforest and putting its indigenous population’s survival at risk.

Greenpeace found 176 diggers were involved in illegal works over various parts of the Amazon and of those 176 diggers they found that 75 belonged to Hyundai.

The introduction of hydraulic excavators in the Brazilian Amazon has increased the expansion of illegal gold mining. The machines can do in 24 hours what it would take three men to do in forty days.

The speed the excavators can work is encouraging wildcat miners to travel deeper into the jungle and into protected areas said Danicley de Aquiar who is Senior Forest Campaigner at Greenpeace.

Doto Takak-Ire, a Kayapó leader said “Illegal mining breaks up our villages. It destroys our culture and annihilates our Kayapó tradition.”

Doto has seen at first-hand the deforestation, pollution and social disorder caused by the illegal search for gold in his territory which has been going on for decades.

The Greenpeace report says that Hyundai has a moral duty to ensure that its equipment is not used to commit environmental crimes and human rights violations.

