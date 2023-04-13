Linda Hall: Time after time

By Linda Hall • 13 April 2023 • 10:12

Photo credit: Pixabay/Alexas Fotos

MANY English speakers and Spanish speakers are unwilling to do today what they can put off tomorrow. Unfairly, the English speakers aren’t accused of suffering from the Mañana Syndrome which long-time residents, who should know better, assume is an exclusively Spanish affliction.

The Spanish word for this state of affairs – procrastinación – needs no translation, unlike other time-related phrases, where you meet different concepts, because the word that sounds right for time – tiempo – is used mainly in an Einstein (Doctor Who if you prefer) sense, not forgetting music.

Hora is the word you’ll need when clock watching:

What time is it?…..¿qué hora es?

What time will you be coming/returning/going?…..¿a qué hora vendrá/volverá/

se irá?

It’s time to go…..es hora de irnos

And about time too!…..¡a buena hora!

Incidentally, I’ve used the polite third-person versions of verbs when translating You. Not that the second person is impolite as it is used for family, friends and amongst the young whether they have just met or not. If in doubt, go for the formal version or if your verbs are up to it, use whichever the person you are talking to is using.

Now let’s look at the times (sorry) when you use something else:

I’ve been waiting a long time…..he estado esperando mucho tiempo

It’s been a long time since I saw him/her…..hace tiempo que no le/la veo

There’s no time to spare…..no hay tiempo que perder

It’s been such a long time….. ¡cuánto tiempo!

How long (will it take)…..¿cuánto tiempo?

On time, timely…..a tiempo

Things usually go in threes so let’s bring in Vez (plural veces) when neither clocks, watches nor waiting are involved:

Take the pills three times a day….tome las tabletas tres veces al dia

This time I’ll wear a coat…..esta vez llevaré un abrigo

Sometimes…..algunas veces/de vez en cuando

On an entirely different note, remember that Una mujer embarazada is a pregnant woman. To convey embarrassment, say instead Me siento incomodo/incomoda/violento/violenta or when really red-faced, Me siento avergonzado/avergonzada.

