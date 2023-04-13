By John Ensor • 13 April 2023 • 8:31

Oscar-winning actor rushed to hospital in Atlanta while filming. Credit: Featureflash Photo agency/Shutterstock.com

OSCAR-WINNING actor Jaime Foxx was rushed to hospital while filming with Cameron Diaz it was confirmed on Wednesday, April 12.

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx revealed yesterday that her father had to be taken to a hospital after suffering an unnamed medical emergency, writes The Daily Mail.

In an Instagram message, his family wrote that Jamie had experienced a ‘medical complication’ that led to him being hospitalised. It went on confirm that Foxx was now ‘on his way to recovery,’ although the illness was not mentioned in the statement.

On Monday, all was well while Jamie had been filming ‘Back In Action’ in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz.

But the issue was deemed more serious by a source who called it a ‘medical emergency,’ happily, they concluded that Foxx was now ‘communicating’ again.

Corinne’s Instagram statement read in full, ‘From the Foxx Family:

‘We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday, April 11]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.’

‘We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family’

As yet there is still no information as to when he will be released from hospital, or when he will resume filming, in spite of his improving health.

The film, ‘Back In Action’ had been taking place in Atlanta, Georgia along with co-stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

The action-comedy film had been tipped as Cameron Diaz’s comeback movie, with Foxx helping to persuade her to return to filmmaking.

Sources revealed that his condition was serious enough that the actor’s family travelled from out of town to visit him in hospital.

The unfinished film has not been without controversy. While filming in the UK numerous staff members were sacked, including an executive producer, two directors, and his own driver, while Foxx ‘had an absolute meltdown.’

In March while in London, a Second World War unexploded bomb was discovered on the film set, just before two big action scenes were about to be filmed.

