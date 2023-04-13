President Biden insists US authorities are close to identifying Pentagon mole

By John Ensor • 13 April 2023 • 16:18

Credit: Gints Ivuskans Shutterstock

President Joe Biden has finally spoken today about the massive Pentagon intelligence leak and insisted he is ‘not concerned’ and went on to reassure people that they are ‘getting close’ to tracking down the mole.

While on his visit to Ireland this week, the US president was with his Irish counterpart, Michael Higgins when he was questioned about the crisis.

Biden poured cold water on the subject, saying that the information leaked about the Ukraine war and US intelligence operations was old news, on Thursday, April 13, writes The Daily Mail.

Following what may be the biggest security breach in US history, overnight reports indicated that the 20-something culprit worked at a US military site.

When asked how he felt about the compromised documents, President Biden said, ‘I’m concerned that it happened. But there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of,’

There is a fear that the breach could spoil overseas intelligence sources and have a detrimental effect on relations with allies.

Previously the US president had remained tight-lipped when asked about the leaks, ignoring a journalist who shouted across to him.

He replied ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m going to go plant a tree,’ while he walked through the Irish president’s residence.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was bombarded with questions about the leak.

When asked how a man who held a position at a military base posted top-secret about the Russian and Ukrainian military on a gaming chat site, she replied that the Justice Department ‘is reviewing these documents. We cannot speak to the validity of these documents . . . [the Pentagon have] announced that they’re taking steps to further restrict access’ to sensitive information.

She continued, ‘We’re certainly reviewing the national security implications of the disclosure and the mitigation of the impact the release of these documents could have on the US national security and also our partners and allies. That is something that that is being reviewed and looked into.’

Reports indicate the person behind the leaks is a 20-something video game fanatic who was employed at a secure military site, and was described as ‘a young, charismatic man who loves nature, God, shooting guns and racing cars.’

The Washington Post claim to have seen video footage of the man at a shooting range with a large rifle, where he looks at the camera, yells antisemitic and racial insults, before firing rounds at a target.

Sabrina Singh, Pentagon deputy press secretary announced, ‘An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on U.S. national security and on our Allies and partners,’

The media platform Discord, where the leaked documents first surfaced, confirmed in a succinct statement that they are cooperating with law enforcement.