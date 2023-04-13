By Julia Cameron • 13 April 2023 • 12:51

Rat Czar appointed in New York City. Credit> Kapa65&Pixabay.com

The city of New York has appointed a rat Czar to try and get its rat population under control.

Mayor Eric Adams advertised the post in December 2022. It said they were looking for a “somewhat bloodthirsty individual who possessed a killer instinct and was not opposed to wholesale slaughter to help battle rats across the city’s streets, subway tunnels and other nooks and crannies:”

The job is actually titled Director of Rodent Mitigation and is offering a salary of between $120,000 and $170,000 (£97,700 to £138,430)

The post has now been filled by former elementary school teacher, Kathleen Corradi who said: “When I first saw the job posting I wasn’t sure if it was real. Bloodthirsty is not a word you usually see in a job description and it’s certainly not a word I usually (use to) describe myself.”

She first noticed a rat problem when she was ten years old and got together signatures for an anti-rat petition where she lived.

She said, “Rat mitigation is more than a quality of life issue for most New Yorkers. Rats are a symptom of systemic issues, including sanitation, health, housing and economic justice”.

“New York may be famous for the Pizza Rat, but rats, and the conditions that help them to thrive, will no longer be tolerated -no more dirty curbs, unmanaged spaces or brazen burrowing.”

Previous eradication methods have included setting traps and laying poisonous bait, but none have been successful. In 2021 the highest number of rat sightings at 3.2 million was recorded as reported to the city’s 311 services.

Ms Corradi commented, “Rats are tough, but New Yorkers are tougher.”

