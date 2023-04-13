Roaring into action: Spain’s Leopard tank delivery pressured Germany into supporting Ukraine

By Betty Henderson • 13 April 2023 • 16:00

Spain’s Defence Minister has met with Ukrainian defence representatives several times in recent months. Photo credit: Управління міжнародного співробітництва та європейської інтеграції РОДА / La Moncloa (via Facebook)

Spain played a pivotal role in pressuring Germany to authorise the delivery of Leopard combat tanks to Ukraine. The revelation was made by the Ukrainian Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov during a press conference held in Madrid with his Spanish counterpart, Margarita Robles, on Wednesday, April 12.

Reznikov revealed that he had spoken to Robles privately about the need for the tanks earlier this year. Robles informed him that Spain could not authorise the delivery without Germany’s approval, as they manufactured the tanks.

However, Robles offered to allow Ukraine to use the Leopard 2E tanks deployed in Latvia for training Ukrainian soldiers. Thanks to Spain’s offer, Germany was put under pressure to authorise the transfer of 18 Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Spain is currently finalising training for operatives on the first six tanks that will be sent to the front. During the press conference, Reznikov also requested Spain’s help in enhancing Ukraine’s military abilities, including resources like drones and aircraft to support the Ukrainian navy in protecting its national territory and maritime interests. Reznikov also met with several defence industry companies to discuss the procurement of munitions and other military equipment.

During the press conference, Minister Robles praised Ukraine’s efforts to maintain peace in the region despite Russian aggression. She also reaffirmed Spain’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Minister Reznikov expressed his gratitude for Spain’s support and noted that Ukraine was willing to work with its partners to strengthen its defence capabilities.

As tensions continue to simmer between Ukraine and Russia, the delivery of these tanks is seen as a significant boost to Ukraine’s military capabilities. The Leopard 2 tanks are regarded as some of the most advanced tanks in the world, and their delivery is expected to enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against continuing Russian aggression.