Royal snub: Former King of Spain reignites controversy with surprise return

By Betty Henderson • 13 April 2023 • 18:00

The disgraced monarch has been increasing his international presence in recent months. Photo credit: Familia Real Española (via Facebook)

THE former King of Spain, Juan Carlos I, is set to make a surprise return to the country after living in the United Arab Emirates for the past two years.

The news has caused controversy, as the former king reportedly did not seek permission from the Royal Palace to make the trip.

Sources close to the monarchs claim that he not only failed to ask for permission to travel, but also did not inform the Royal Palace of his intentions until a date for the visit was announced on Thursday, April 13.

Juan Carlos I’s decision to return on Wednesday, April 19 for a regatta in Sanxenxo, Pontevedra, has raised eyebrows and has been seen by some as a snub to his son, Felipe VI. The pair had a four-hour conversation on the subject last year, which led to the cancellation of a previous trip.

This decision to return to Spain without permission from the Zarzuela Palace suggests to some that the former king has not fully considered the consequences of his actions.

Despite ongoing legal investigations into his finances, there have been no new developments that would warrant further investigations into any potential tax violations or other financial issues. However, the former king’s decision to return to Spain could bring renewed scrutiny to his finances and reignite discussions about his behaviour while he was in power.

Despite being based in the UAE, Juan Carlos I has maintained a high profile on the international stage, attending the funerals of Queen Elizabeth II and King Constantine of Greece, and even being invited to a private dinner at the Élysée Palace by Emmanuel Macron. His return to Spain is sure to generate further attention and speculation about his future plans and intentions.

The former king’s past controversies, including his alleged involvement in financial scandals, have led to a decline in his popularity.