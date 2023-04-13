Sharon Beshenivsky Man extradited to UK from Pakistan charged with murder

By Julia Cameron • 13 April 2023 • 7:44

Sharon Beshenivsky Man extradited from Pakistan charged with murder. Credit:Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock.com

The Crown Prosecution Service have said that a man has been extradited from Pakistan over the killing of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005.

Piran Ditta Khan, 74 has been charged with murder, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mrs Beshenivsky had only been a serving officer with West Yorkshire Police for nine months. The 32-year-old mother of three children and two stepchildren was gunned down when she responded to a call about a robbery at a travel agent in Bradford in November 2005.

Also seriously injured was her colleague, PC Teresa Milburn.

Khan was arrested by police in Pakistan in January 2020. He has now been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Westminster Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Joanne Jakymec, Chief crown prosecutor said in a statement:

“Since Piran Ditta Khan was arrested in Pakistan in 2020, our specialist prosecutors have been working closely with our Pakistani partners to complete the legal process in the country so that he could be extradited back to England to face the allegations from almost 20 years ago.”

Two men are already serving life sentences for the shooting after they were prosecuted in 2006. Muzzaker Imtiaz Shah admitted the murder but said it was not him who fired the gun. The other man, Yusuf Abdullah Jama, said he shot the officer by accident.

A third man was cleared of Murder. Faisal Razzaq, 25 from London was found guilty of manslaughter. He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 11 years.

In 2007 Faisal’s brother was also convicted of manslaughter and given a 20-year sentence and Yusuf Jama’s brother was extradited from Somalia in 2007. He was found guilty of murder.

