Spanish MasterChef have food poisoning outbreak in Valencia

MasterChef was involved in a food poisoning incident in Valencia.

The producer of the Spanish MasterChef programme has had to apologise to the forty-four people who suffered from food poisoning after eating a meal prepared by contestants in the 11th series.

The programme which was recorded at the Oceanografic centre in Valencia was one in which the contestents were split into two groups, red and blue and were asked to cook a meal for guests at Oceangrafic.

The menu was designed by chef Rakel Cernicharo who holds one Repsol sun. The meal consisted of fused Mediterranean and Indian seafood and included oysters, clams and mussels. There was also Sea Bass and Japanese cheesecake with algae.

The Masterschef producers, Shine Iberia put out a statement which said:

“We are very sorry for the indisposition expressed by some of the diners who attended. This is an absolute exceptional case in 11 years of MasterChef where the programme has an absolute priority to guarantee the food care of the people involved.”

The problem came to light when one of the diners posted a complaint on her Twitter account in which she said over 100 people had been poisoned. However, the Ministry of Health say the number of people affected is forty-four.

They also stated that an investigation on-site could not tke place because the kitchens were not in a fixed facility and the news surfaced hours after the meals were cooked. The case has now been referred to the Ministry of Health in Madrid.

