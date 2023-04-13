By Anna Ellis • 13 April 2023 • 20:44

Spanish Ornithological Cultural Forestry Federation to host Community Championship in Aspe. Image: Aspe Town Hall.

Bird fans will be pleased to hear that Aspe is preparing for its Spanish Ornithological Cultural Forestry Federation (FOCSE) Community Championship.

The race will be held on April 23 at the Municipal Football Field “Las Fuentes”.

FOCSE’s priority is to raise awareness around the defence of wild birds and their habitats and will pay special attention to animal welfare and instil the love of birds and their protection.

Based on this premise and with the aim that the birds compete in the best conditions of animal welfare, for the organisation of the 3rd round of the Valencian Community Regularity Championship of Songbirds FOCSE.

It is expected that approximately 350 fans will attend eight bird courts with six stakes per court involving 400 fringillid birds and their hybrids.