By Anna Ellis • 13 April 2023 • 20:44
Spanish Ornithological Cultural Forestry Federation to host Community Championship in Aspe. Image: Aspe Town Hall.
The race will be held on April 23 at the Municipal Football Field “Las Fuentes”.
FOCSE’s priority is to raise awareness around the defence of wild birds and their habitats and will pay special attention to animal welfare and instil the love of birds and their protection.
Based on this premise and with the aim that the birds compete in the best conditions of animal welfare, for the organisation of the 3rd round of the Valencian Community Regularity Championship of Songbirds FOCSE.
It is expected that approximately 350 fans will attend eight bird courts with six stakes per court involving 400 fringillid birds and their hybrids.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.