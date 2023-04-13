By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 0:07

Storm NOA: AEMET meteorologists issue warning in 14 provinces across Spain Image: IgorZh Shutterstock.com

A total of 14 provinces are already on alert as per AEMET after Storm Noa hit Spain

AEMET meteorologists have issued a warning across 14 provinces in Spain after Storm Noa hit parts of the country.

Weather forecasters on Wednesday, April 12 predict that the effects of Noa are going to be felt in the north of the peninsula.

According to Spain´s State Meteorological Agency AEMET, the storm will result in a major change in weather over the next few days, as it is further expected to rise during the weekend.

AEMET has also stated that 14 provinces across Spain have been put on alert on Wednesday due to intense wind and high waves.

The regions of Almeria and Granada have a high risk of waves, while in Aragon´s Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza, there is a risk of strong wind.

Officials at AEMET have also stated that a yellow warning has been issued in Asturias and Cantabria due to coastal phenomena, whereas in Cataluña, there will be a significant risk of waves and wind in Girona, as well as in Tarragona.

A yellow alert has also been sounded in Galicia, La Coruña, Lugo, Guipúzcoa, and Vizcaya due to the risk of high waves, while in the Valencian Community, the province of Castellón will be at risk from the wind.

As per El Espanol, since Wednesday, “an Atlantic front has been moving across the far north of the peninsula from west to east, leaving abundant cloud cover and moderate rainfall.”

AEMET stated that “the rain may spread in a weaker and more scattered form to areas of the northern plateau, areas of the Central and Iberian systems, and even Catalonia, where occasional showers at the end of the day cannot be ruled out.”

On the other hand, the sky will be partly cloudy at first in the centre, south of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, increasing to intervals of medium and high clouds, and predominantly partly cloudy or with high clouds on the southeast coast and the Strait of Gibraltar.

Cloudy intervals are also expected in the Canary Islands, with medium and high clouds, and some low clouds in the north.

Snow is also expected in the north of the peninsula at around 2,000 metres, initially dropping to 1,000-1,200 metres, and to 1,400-1,600 metres in the centre. There is a high probability of haze in the Canary Islands, mainly in the eastern islands.

Daytime temperatures will rise in the Mediterranean area, especially on the Levante coast, and will also fall “noticeably” in the northwest and much of the rest of the peninsula.

In addition, the AEMET forecasts weak frosts in the mountain systems of the northern half of the peninsula, somewhat more intense in the Pyrenees.

On Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14, there is a possibility of rainfall in Galicia, the Cantabrian communities and the Pyrenees.

Rain could also fall in parts of Catalonia or north of the island of Mallorca.

AEMET also stated that “At the moment, it is not known when significant rainfall will arrive to help alleviate the lack of precipitation that has been dragging on for some time”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.