TERRIFIED Japan ordered to evacuate as North Korea launch missile

TODAY, Japanese authorities ordered an evacuation on Thursday, April 13, as North Korea launched another missile in the direction of the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan.

Dubbed as a “grave provocation”, North Korea launched a stealth ballistic missile, leading to a mass evacuation being announced in Japan, writes The Sun.

Kim Jong-un was believed to be testing a new type of weapons system, which is much more difficult to detect and much more mobile.

Military Chiefs of Staff in South Korea confirmed the missile was launched from near to Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.

Data has revealed that the missile flew for about 1,000km before it fell into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan

The missile test today sparked panic in Japan, leading them to order an evacuation of the area, “Immediately evacuate inside the building or underground. The missile is expected to fall around Hokkaido around 08:00.”

Hokkaido is Japan’s northernmost island, where today some train services were cancelled and schools delayed their opening times, as reported by Japanese broadcaster NHK.

A military official in South Korea commented that this latest test involved a new weapons system which had been seen in military parades in North Korea recently.

Kim Jong-un’s military has been working to manufacture solid-fuel missiles, which are easier to transport and can be launched with almost no preparation time, as part of his promise to better cope with perceived military threats from the US.

South Korea’s military said the missile launch was a “grave provocation”, and has maintained a status of high alert along with its main ally America.

Last week, as a display of strength, the US sent a fleet of nuclear bombers and fighters over North Korea in a stark warning to the North Korean dictator.

