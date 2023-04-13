Troubleshooting Internet 101

By Guest Writer • 13 April 2023 • 14:47

We all know the internet has become necessary, so connection problems can be frustrating. We completely depend on a robust internet connection to do house chores and professional work. And when you have some urgent work to complete, internet downtime can be a nightmare.

Internet connection problems sometimes occur due to issues in your system, outdated router, multiple connected devices, and the list goes on. So, instead of seeking help from professionals every time your connection drops, you can use some quick internet fixes to get back online. Let’s jump in to know more about them.

What affects your Internet Speed?

Before we talk about the tips, let us first discuss the possible reasons for a sluggish internet connection.

Freeloaders using your Wi-Fi network

You have chosen the wrong internet package

Multiple devices using the internet at the same time

You have reached your data limit

Your ISP throttles your internet connection

Due to these potential consequences, you need to equip yourself with the right skills to troubleshoot and tackle internet problems on time.

Cannot Connect to the Internet? Follow these Eight Tips

You can easily troubleshoot your internet connection by using the following tips.

Check your Cables

Reset your equipment

Change your device

Use Wi-Fi extenders

Relocate your equipment

Check your internet package

Clear cache

Disconnect idle devices

Check Your Cables

Before you feel like throwing your laptop, consider checking your wires and cables. As they often become damaged or loose and can affect your internet activities.

In addition, Ethernet cables are easily prone to damage as they have thin copper wires inside. So, check their condition and ensure that the wires are in good condition and well-connected to the wall outlet. If the cable is the culprit, then try swapping it with a new one.

Restart your Equipment

As simple as it is, you should easily get pissed off instead you should restart your equipment. Sometimes the router or modem’s hardware or software causes issues for several reasons. All you have to do is turn it off, unplug the power supply, and wait a few minutes. Then, plug in the power supply and restart your router. The entire process might take 10 minutes or more, depending on the condition of your equipment. However, this process does wonders and helps in resolving connectivity issues.

Change Your Device

If you have tried the first step but still feel your internet is not working well, your equipment could be at fault. Because an outdated router or modem cannot keep up with a high-speed internet connection and can affect your online activities at large.

Use Wi-Fi Extender

If you have a large home, please note that your Wi-Fi signals might not spread evenly. For example, if your device is kept in the living room, and you are in the corner of most rooms, you might suffer from a sluggish internet connection. In such cases, you might have to use Wi-Fi extenders. The extenders connect to your Wi-Fi network and amplify the signals, so you will receive better signals. This way, you will be able to make the most out of your existing internet connection and complete your work without any hassle.

Relocate Your Equipment

Be it a modem or a router, its location matters because it either makes or breaks your internet connection. For example, if people make the mistake of keeping the device on the shelf or on a table, then it might not be able to transmit the signals well. Yes, if the signals have to pass through obstructions, then they get weak. Therefore, place your router in the central room and on the highest furniture, so it can transmit signals evenly across your indoor space.

Also, do not forget to adjust your router’s antennas and reconfigure them horizontally to receive better signals. Because if the antennas are placed vertically, then you will receive weak signals.

Check Your Internet Package

If your internet is working but slower than usual, we recommend you immediately conduct a speed test. You can use SpeedTest Master or Ookla, so you can get accurate results. Note the results and then check the package. If the results match the digits of your chosen internet package, then you are getting the correct speed you are paying for. In such cases, you should consider upgrading your package because most people choose internet packages without considering their internet needs. This is quite important because your internet speed determines the type of activities you can perform on the internet. However, if your speed is slower than what you are paying for, you should immediately contact your ISP and inquire about the issue.

Change Your Internet Service Provider

But, if you are tired of sluggish internet connection and have tried most quick fixes, we recommend changing your internet provider. Most ISP uses outdated technology, so they promise speeds they cannot deliver. But they are unable to support network traffic during peak hours, and neither can offer a steady connection.

Clear Your Cache

Do you use the internet for streaming, gaming, business activities, shopping, and whatnot? Have you ever realized how much cache you have stored? We bet you don’t, and this might be posing connection problems. As with every website you visit, it stores tons of cache files. So, when you revisit the website, it uses more bandwidth than usual, and this affects your internet activities.

Disconnect Idle Devices

If you want to do something important, then consider disconnecting your smart home devices or the unnecessary ones. Because connecting too many devices can exhaust your bandwidth, and you cannot complete your work.

Final Thoughts

There is no denying the fact that streaming or gaming can indeed be daunting when your internet connection is sluggish. However, before stressing out, you must use the above-mentioned quick fixes to ensure your internet works well.

