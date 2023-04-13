By Imran Khan • 13 April 2023 • 13:27

Unmanned aircraft to be deployed in parts of Spain to monitor marijuana plantations and patrol critical areas Image: CATUAV.com

The Mossos d’Esquadra will be deploying an unmanned aircraft to monitor marijuana plantations, train lines and other critical areas across Cataluña Spain.

The Mossos d’Esquadra will strengthen its Drone Unit with a new device, an unmanned, drone-style, fixed-wing aircraft.

This new aircraft will be used to patrol critical areas such as the AVE train lines, the coastline, and also in water areas to prevent marijuana plantations, which are often connected to rivers and ponds, due to the need for constant irrigation.

According to El Nacional on Thursday, April 13, this unit, made up of a dozen officers and pilots works throughout the territory of Cataluña, as it’s expected to further expand its operational capacity.

Officials have now started a process to issue tenders in order to purchase this fixed-wing drone.

Most of the services currently performed by the pilots of the UDRON from the Mossos are for surveillance of events with a large influx of people as it’s used to provide real-time images to the command rooms.

It is also used to survey critical areas in the region, such as the chemical park of Tarragona, and helps officials in providing support for investigations, searching for people, for emergency situations and catastrophes.

Police in Spain have decided to start using these drones due to shortcomings in the present multi-rotor devices that they use.

Among other objectives that can be carried out with this unmanned fixed-wing drone includes patrols on the AVE train line in order to detect possible cable thefts and other anomalies that put the circulation of trains at risk.

Coastal patrols can also be planned to detect and anticipate dangerous situations such weather phenomena or potential waste spills at sea or on the banks of rivers.

At the same time, the Mossos also believe that it can be useful in the war against marijuana as the drone will be able to go over rivers, ponds, lakes or swamps with the aim of detecting irregular irrigation canals connected to plantations that are in constant need of water.

___________________________________________________________

