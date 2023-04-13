Unrepentant landlady replaces Golliwogs taken away by police in Grays, Essex

By Julia Cameron • 13 April 2023 • 11:44

Unrependent landlady replaces Goliwogs taken away by police in Grays, Essex Credit: Molly NZ/Shutterstock.com

A pub landlady had her collection of golliwogs removed by the police last week and are now investigating a possible hate crime.

The golliwogs were confiscated by police officers from her pub, the White Heart Inn in Grays, Essex.

The police were brought in after a man complained at the pub that he was the victim of hate crime. However, the dolls divide opinion amongst the regulars at the pub. Some have shown their support to Bennice Ryley, 62 but others have expressed anger.

Mrs Ryley however remains unrepentant, and she has now collected more dolls, some of which were donated to replace those taken away by the police. She said: “I’m getting a notice printed saying we’ve got gollies on display, if you find this offensive, please don’t come in. If they don’t like them, they can walk out the door.”

It is not the first time the dolls have been complained about. Mrs Ryley said she received a complaint in 2018 but at that time the police didn’t show any interest.

The pub licensee is Mrs Ryleys husband, Chris, who is currently staying at the couple’s holiday home in Turkey. He will be interviewed by police on his return.

Mrs Ryley said “It depends on what my husband says in the interview whether we are going to be done or not. It is a complete waste of police time. When they were here something else came through on the police radio and they said sorry we can’t attend to that at the moment.”

She denies she is racist and says she doesn’t find the word “wog” offensive.

