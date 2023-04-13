By Anna Ellis • 13 April 2023 • 18:10

What inspires people to write books? Author, Derek Farmer, reveals all. He began writing when he was a young maths teacher in the late seventies.

“The textbooks that we used in those days were appalling in terms of motivation, dull cramped text and utterly boring,” Derek confirmed.

“I approached Longman, an educational publisher with ideas for a set of textbooks with refreshing and inspirational content that I thought would stimulate secondary kids. To my surprise, my offer was accepted and I was awarded a contract to produce three books.”

The task was daunting as Derek had a young family with three children under the age of four but disaster struck when two out of his three children were diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

Derek confirmed that: “My life was changed forever. In those days treatment was basic but time-consuming, with endless rounds of physiotherapy. My writing initially took a back seat, but I knew that I had to carry on.”

“The work took me later and later into the night and I always volunteered for the late-night feeds because I knew that I’d be up working anyway.”

After producing hundreds of diagrams and literally thousands of exciting new questions Derek’s work was done and his series of books entitled Getting on with Maths was published in the eighties.

Despite this mammoth success, the greatest achievement for Derek and his wife, Jan, is “our two sons have reached the age of forty and are still going strong”.

With all the pressures of promotion at work and bringing up a family, something had to give and sadly for Derek, it was his writing.

Fifteen years ago Derek and his wife retired to Spain and his love of writing was reignited when his grandchildren were born.

Derek said: “I’d written lots of stories for my own children and decided to rewrite them with my three grandchildren as the characters.”

This resulted in the publication in 2019 of the award-winning Somewhere in Yorkshire (BlossomSpring Publishing) aimed at 7-12-year-olds.

Following this came the challenge of writing the novel that Derek had in his mind for so long.

“It’s a political thriller set in the 1980’s London underworld. It has a romantic element and a high body count.”

The plot is full of twists and turns which makes for a fast-paced, high-octane story. It’s not a whodunnit, but the outcome leaves the reader on the edge to the very last page.

The Dark Side of Innocence was published by Austin Macauley in February this year.

The Dark Side of Innocence was published by Austin Macauley in February this year.

The reviews so far are terrific and can be purchased through Amazon.