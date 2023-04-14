A Solicitor in Sussex is jailed for 1.7-million-pound theft

By Julia Cameron • 14 April 2023 • 13:12

Solicitor in Sussex jailed for 1.7-million-pound theft. Credit: ShepherdMedia/Pixabay.com

A Solicitor who worked in his own firm in Groombridge, Sussex has been jailed for stealing £1.7 million.

Christopher Blimes 45, from Five Ashes near Uckfield swindled his clients over a three period. His legal firm offered matrimonial, conveyancing and family law.

He took money from his unsuspecting clients which should have been used to pay off mortgages. Instead, he banked the money and used fake bank documents to cover his tracks.

He used the money to pay debts and fly around the world promoting his other business interests which were a clothing line and a tattoo business.

Police and the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) initially inspected Mr Blimes’ legal firm. Fraud investigators described his company as “chaotic” and confirmed he owed money to more than fifty clients.

The crimes took place between October 2014 and November 2017, and it was then that the SRA became involved whilst investigating the solicitor’s involvement in a £400,000 mortgage.

Officers said that Blimes had put pressure on clients to take out loans with high-interest rates. These clients were left in serious financial difficulties after the investigation into his firm and its subsequent closure.

Andy Hobden of the Sussex and Surrey economic crime unit said:

“When you seek the assistance of a solicitor for any legal matter, you place your unreserved trust in that solicitor. Christopher Blimes took full advantage of that trust.”

Mr Blimes was sentenced on the 6th of April to four years and eight months in prison.