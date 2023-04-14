Age Concern’s Commitment: Fuengirola resignation doesn’t affect other branches

By Betty Henderson • 14 April 2023 • 12:00
Age Concern brings the community together over a coffee.
Photo credit: Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro (via Facebook)
Each of the Age Concern offices operates independently of one another, meaning that Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro as well as Age Concern Estepona do not have direct involvement with Age Concern Fuengirola, Mijas and Benalmádena.
Age Concern is a charity organisation that aims to help people make the most out of their later life. This organisation provides a wide range of services, including social events and advice on various topics such as claiming benefits.
Each of the Age Concern branches based in Costa del Sol also regularly hosts events, further promoting social engagement and community support. Age Concern is dedicated to improving the lives of older individuals throughout the Costa del Sol.
