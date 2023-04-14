English Premier League bans advertising by gambling firms on front of match-day football shirts Close
Trending:

Alicante to host the final of the Iberdrola Women’s Sailing League

By Anna Ellis • 14 April 2023 • 11:09

Alicante to host the final of the Iberdrola Women’s Sailing League. Image: Synto / Shutterstock.com.

Alicante is set to host the final of the Iberdrola Women’s Sailing League which will be held from October 20 to 22 at the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante.

Deputy Mayoress, Mari Carmen Sanchez, highlighted the fact that Alicante has managed to host this great final against the candidacy of major national clubs.

“It is great news that Alicante will host the final of the Iberdrola Women’s Sailing League, which will bring together the best sailors in Spain and will promote our city.”

The mayoress added: “Alicante has everything it needs to host this event. Our climate, the comfort of our infrastructures, our experience in other sailing competitions such as The Ocean Race or the Tabarca a Vela regatta.”

“Alicante is committed to women’s sailing and equality in sport which has made us an excellent host for the best sailors in Spain to play for the title here.”

The Iberdrola League 2023 is the only Spanish circuit dedicated to women’s one-design cruiser sailing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading