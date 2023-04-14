By Anna Ellis • 14 April 2023 • 11:09

Alicante to host the final of the Iberdrola Women’s Sailing League. Image: Synto / Shutterstock.com.

Alicante is set to host the final of the Iberdrola Women’s Sailing League which will be held from October 20 to 22 at the Real Club de Regatas de Alicante.

Deputy Mayoress, Mari Carmen Sanchez, highlighted the fact that Alicante has managed to host this great final against the candidacy of major national clubs.

“It is great news that Alicante will host the final of the Iberdrola Women’s Sailing League, which will bring together the best sailors in Spain and will promote our city.”

The mayoress added: “Alicante has everything it needs to host this event. Our climate, the comfort of our infrastructures, our experience in other sailing competitions such as The Ocean Race or the Tabarca a Vela regatta.”

“Alicante is committed to women’s sailing and equality in sport which has made us an excellent host for the best sailors in Spain to play for the title here.”

The Iberdrola League 2023 is the only Spanish circuit dedicated to women’s one-design cruiser sailing.