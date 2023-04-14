As Immunefi Highlights BNB Chain rug pulls, TMS Network (TMSN) Skyrockets 2240%, outstripping rivals Solana (SOL) and Mask Network (MASK)

By Guest Writer • 14 April 2023 • 10:53

Rug pulling – the term used to describe a scam where money is raised for a product that never gets developed – is one of the most common scams in the cryptosphere.

Blockchain security firm Immunefi gave a scolding review to BNB as over 70% of all rug-pulls happen on their network. This underpins the need for stricter security on blockchain technology, with Solana (SOL), Mask Network (MASK), and TMS Network (TMSN) leading the charge against scammers.

Solana (SOL): A Secure and Scalable Solution

Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain platform that aims to provide a secure and scalable environment for decentralised applications (dApps). One of Solana (SOL)’s unique features contributing to scammer prevention is its innovative consensus mechanism, Proof of History (PoH).

PoH enables Solana (SOL) to maintain a verifiable and secure timestamp for each transaction, making it difficult for scammers to manipulate or forge transaction data. This level of security fosters trust within the Solana (SOL) ecosystem and minimises the risk of scams.

Solana (SOL)’s focus on scalability allows it to handle many transactions per second (tps), reducing the chances of network congestion and vulnerability to spam attacks.

Solana (SOL) actively contributes to scammer prevention in the cryptocurrency space by providing a robust and secure infrastructure. Solana’s (SOL) community-driven governance model encourages user participation in decision-making, creating a transparent ecosystem less susceptible to scams and malicious activities.

Mask Network (MASK): Empowering Users with Privacy

Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralised protocol that enables users to encrypt and share data securely across various social media platforms. The primary goal of Mask Network (MASK) is to protect user privacy and combat potential scams arising from data breaches and misuse.

By implementing end-to-end encryption, Mask Network (MASK) ensures that sensitive information shared by users is secure from prying eyes. This level of privacy protection is crucial in preventing scammers from exploiting Mask Network (MASK) user data for malicious purposes.

Mask Network (MASK) allows users to access decentralised applications (dApps) and perform cryptocurrency transactions directly within popular social media platforms. This seamless integration reduces the risk of phishing attacks and scams associated with malicious links or fake websites, further enhancing scammer prevention in the Mask Network (MASK) crypto ecosystem.

The Mask Network (MASK) team actively collaborates with external security researchers and conducts regular audits to identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities, further strengthening the platform’s defenses against scammers.

TMS Network (TMSN): Safeguarding Traders from Scammers and Fraud

TMS Network (TMSN), an innovative Ethereum-based all-in-one trading platform, is committed to protecting its users from the ever-present threat of scammers and fraud in the trading industry. As the crypto market attracts new traders, ensuring a safe and secure trading environment becomes increasingly important.

One of the ways TMS Network (TMSN) defends against fraudulent activities is by implementing robust security measures, such as multi-factor authentication and state-of-the-art encryption. This ensures that users’ data and funds are protected from unauthorised access.

Additionally, TMS Network (TMSN) actively monitors trading activities on its platform to detect and prevent potential scams. The platform can identify and flag suspicious transactions by employing advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, thus preventing fraudulent activities.

Moreover, TMS Network (TMSN) offers educational resources to its users, empowering them with the knowledge required to identify scams and protect themselves against fraud. By staying informed and vigilant, traders can minimise the risks of scams and fraud.

In conclusion, TMS Network (TMSN) prioritises user safety and security by employing cutting-edge technology and comprehensive educational resources, ensuring a secure and trustworthy trading environment.

TMS Network (TMSN) has gained investor trust to the tune of $4 million in liquidity raised since inception. Users can now participate in the TMS Network (TMSN) second presale phase with tokens available at $0.05.

For more information, follow the links below:

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio

Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido