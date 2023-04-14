Benalmadena Town Hall finally approves the definitive protection of the Tivoli World site

By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 3:20

Image of Tivoli World in Benalmadena, Malaga. Credit: Google maps - Noemí Argemi

The definitive protection of the Tivoli World site has finally been approved by Benalmadena Town Hall.

In an extraordinary council session held this Thursday, April 13, Benalmádena Town Hall finally approved the urban protection of the grounds of the Tivoli World amusement park. A unanimous vote was cast by the representatives of all the political parties that participated in the meeting.

According to a statement from the council, the approved protection means that the Tivoli land cannot be used for any other purpose other than as a leisure park. It does however allow it to be compatible with other uses, such as a hotel or commercial ventures, but they must always be linked to the opening of the famous amusement park located in Malaga province.

Beli Nieto, a Tivoli worker who attended the meeting as a member of the public, thanked those present: “because at all times they have fought to achieve this protection of the Tivoli land: its definitive approval makes today an important day for Benalmádena”.

“We want to remind all the citizens of Benalmadena that it is also their park because it is an emblem of the municipality that has always generated employment and wealth for the town. Therefore we urge them to help us as much as possible and participate in this struggle that we workers maintain daily to achieve the reopening of Tivoli”, added Nieto.

In a statement issued by the Partido Popular of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara – the party’s candidate for mayor – welcomed this approval.

He stressed that: “it is now more necessary than ever that the amusement park continues to develop its activity and avoids attempts to urbanise its land. That is the reason why we have always supported this cause and we join any initiative in this sense that goes in the direction of preserving jobs”, as reported by malagahoy.es.