Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish rock band The Script passes away aged 46

By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 20:04

The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan passed away in hospital at the age of 46 following a short illness.

 

As announced by his bandmates on social media this evening, Friday, April 14, Mark Sheehan, the guitarist with Irish rock band The Script passed away at the age of 46.

Posting on the trio’s official Twitter account, accompanied by an image of Mark, they wrote: “Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time”.

The band was formed in 2001 in Dublin consisting of lead vocalist and keyboardist Danny O’Donoghue, lead guitarist Mark Sheehan, and drummer Glen Power.

In August 2008, the three-piece released their self-titled debut album which immediately hit the No1 spot on the UK album charts. They have enjoyed a string of big chart hits through the years ever since including six studio albums plus their ‘Tales from The Script: Greatest Hits’ in 2021.

