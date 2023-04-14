By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 21:31

Shelter in place warning issued for police emergency at Oxford College Campus in Atlanta, Georgia

A shelter-in-place warning has been issued at Murdy Hall on Oxford College Campus in Atlanta, Georgia.

An emergency has been declared this afternoon, Friday, April 14, at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. A tweet read: “Emory Emergency: There is a police emergency on Oxford College Campus at Murdy Hall. Avoid the area. Updates to follow”.

That message was followed shortly after by: “Police are on scene on the Oxford College Campus. Shelter in place. Avoid the area. We will provide updates as information becomes available”.

A subsequent message read: “Emory Police continue to investigate situation at Oxford. Continue to shelter in place. We’ll provide updates as they are available”.

Law enforcement officers from Emory Police and Newton County Sheriff’s Office are reported to be on the scene of the as yet undisclosed incident.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.