By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 21:31
Shelter in place warning issued for police emergency at Oxford College Campus in Atlanta, Georgia
An emergency has been declared this afternoon, Friday, April 14, at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. A tweet read: “Emory Emergency: There is a police emergency on Oxford College Campus at Murdy Hall. Avoid the area. Updates to follow”.
Emory Emergency: There is a police emergency on Oxford College Campus at Murdy Hall. Avoid the area. Updates to follow.
— Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) April 14, 2023
Emory Emergency: There is a police emergency on Oxford College Campus at Murdy Hall. Avoid the area. Updates to follow.
— Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) April 14, 2023
That message was followed shortly after by: “Police are on scene on the Oxford College Campus. Shelter in place. Avoid the area. We will provide updates as information becomes available”.
Police are on scene on the Oxford College Campus. Shelter in place. Avoid the area. We will provide updates as information becomes available.
— Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) April 14, 2023
Police are on scene on the Oxford College Campus. Shelter in place. Avoid the area. We will provide updates as information becomes available.
A subsequent message read: “Emory Police continue to investigate situation at Oxford. Continue to shelter in place. We’ll provide updates as they are available”.
Emory Police continue to investigate situation at Oxford. Continue to shelter in place. We'll provide updates as they are available.
— Emory University (@EmoryUniversity) April 14, 2023
Emory Police continue to investigate situation at Oxford. Continue to shelter in place. We'll provide updates as they are available.
Emory Emergency: There is a police emergency on Oxford College Campus at Murdy Hall. Avoid the area. Updates to follow. Per unit 19
— EMORY_CEPAR (@EMORY_CEPAR) April 14, 2023
Emory Emergency: There is a police emergency on Oxford College Campus at Murdy Hall. Avoid the area. Updates to follow. Per unit 19
— EMORY_CEPAR (@EMORY_CEPAR) April 14, 2023
Law enforcement officers from Emory Police and Newton County Sheriff’s Office are reported to be on the scene of the as yet undisclosed incident.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.