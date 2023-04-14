Check the prices of the latest Imserso trips for pensioners in Spain

By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 22:19

Image of pensioners at the beach. Credit: altafulla/Shutterstock.com

The Imserso trips for pensioners will soon go on sale again in Spain, some with slightly higher prices but with more choices available than in previous seasons.

There are only a few months left until the application period for the Imserso 2023-2024 trips opens. Pensioners who opt for one of the 886,269 places on offer (70,000 more than this year) will be able to choose from a wider range of travel options than before.

Prices range from €124 to visit the Spanish provincial capitals for four days, to €436 to travel to the Canary Islands for 10 days. These prices will be 7.5 per cent more expensive in order to maintain the quality of the programme.

The most expensive option for the mainland coastal areas of Andalucia, Catalonia, Murcia and Valencia, with transport included, will be the 10-day stay (9 nights) for €290.06. A slightly cheaper option will be to pay for a stay of 8 days (7 nights) for €228.93.

If the same area is chosen but without transport included, the most expensive offer will again be the 10-day (9-night) stay, at a cost of €253.64. Alternatively, if the stay is only 8 days (7 nights) the cost will drop to €210.72.

For trips to the coastal islands such as the Balearic Islands, the most expensive offer – with transport included – will be to spend 10 days for €331.49, while the offer for 8 days will cost €267.66.

If you choose to travel to the Balearic Islands without transport included, the prices will be reduced to €253.77 for a 10-day stay and €210.46 for an 8-day stay.

For trips to the Canary Islands with transport, the most expensive will be, once again, a 10-day trip (9 nights) for €435.94, the highest price in the programme.

To enjoy the beaches of Gran Canaria, Tenerife, or Fuerteventura for 8 days (7 nights) the price will be €355.29. The alternative of travel without transport will cost €253.64 for a stay of 10 days (9 nights) and €210.39 for 8 days (7 nights).

The inland tourism modality offers four travel options, one of them being the cheapest of the programme. On the one hand, there are the 6-day (5-night) cultural tours, which will cost €293.16.

Another option is nature tourism for a period of 5 days (4 nights) at a price of €286.82. You can also spend 4 days (3 nights) visiting the capitals of the Spanish provinces for €124.67, which is the lowest-priced of all the Imserso tourism programme. Visiting Ceuta and Melilla for 5 days (4 nights) will cost €286.82.

Pensioners with limited resources can access trips at a lower cost. Of the total number of places, 1 per cent are reserved for people with economic resources equal to or less than the amount of non-contributory retirement or disability pensions from Social Security.

In these cases, the Imserso will assume 50 per cent of the cost of the place, while in all other cases, the Imserso contributes 22.5 per cent and the users the remaining 77.5 per cent, as reported by larazon.es.