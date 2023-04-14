Countries come to life: Fuengirola International Feria to return this month

By Betty Henderson • 14 April 2023 • 16:00

Fuengirola's International Fair is a cultural highlight on the town's calendar, offering a range of activities and experiences. Photo credit: Feria Internacional de los países

ORGANISERS are putting the final touches on preparations for Fuengirola International Feria which is set to transform the town into a hub of multicultural activity from Thursday, April 27.

The fair will showcase the diverse cultures and traditions of over 30 countries. A total of 32 different countries will host a stall at this year’s event. Although Estonia and Ukraine won’t be joining the fair this year, Morocco is back and ready to party!

Organisers have worked tirelessly to ensure that this year’s fair will be better than ever. The fair has been extended, providing more space for all to enjoy the activities and for safety. The International Countries Fair was renamed last year and is expected to be just as popular with its new expanded space.

From noon on Thursday, April 27 until Monday, May 1, the town’s fairground will come alive with gastronomy, music, dance, and art from all over the world. With entry to the fair being completely free, this is an unmissable opportunity to experience the world’s cultures and traditions all in one place. The fair will be open each day from 1pm until 4am offering guests plenty of time to explore.

The International Countries Fair is not just about fun and entertainment. It’s also a unique opportunity to learn about other cultures and traditions. Visitors can attend various workshops and talks focused on the participating countries’ cultures, including dance lessons, and informative talks. It’s a great way to broaden your horizons and experience something new.

One of the highlights of the fair is the parade, which will feature over 1,000 people showcasing ancient traditions from their countries. The parade will take place on Saturday, April 29, starting at 10:30 am from the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.