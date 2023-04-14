Dad of three spots local legend while on holiday

By Julia Cameron • 14 April 2023 • 11:31

Dad of 3 spots local legend while on holiday. Credit: Yulia_Bogomolova/Shutterstock.com

John Payne, 55 who is a dad of three says he is sure he has spotted a local legend in Scotland.

He says he was in his guest house, Foyers Roost looking at the scenery out of the window over Loch Ness when a huge “thing” appeared out of nowhere.

He says it must have been a very large creature because he was at least a mile away from the Loch.

He said: “It was like a huge neck. At first, I thought it was a giant fin, but I know there are no dolphins or porpoises in the loch, so I was thinking what the hell is this thing.”

He said he grabbed his camera and when he showed some people at the guest house, they were really shocked. He went on to say, “I have looked at other Nessie pictures and these do look similar to it.”

He went down to Loch later that day to see if he could spot anything while he was closer to the water, but nothing could be seen. “ It all happened so quickly, it was only there for maybe two minutes.”

Sightings of a strange loch creature have been going on since ancient times, but they became more frequent after a road adjacent to Loch Ness was completed and more people were able to access the area.

The lake which is in the highlands of Scotland has a depth of 788 feet (240 metres) and has the largest volume of fresh water in Great Britain.