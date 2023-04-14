Drones will soon be used to deliver packages on remote Scottish islands

By Anna Ellis • 14 April 2023 • 18:44
Image: phoelixDE / Shutterstock.com.
The funding is one part of the government’s Future of Freight Plan launched last year, setting a strategy to work closely with industry to deliver a world-class freight system.
The system is hoped to support economic growth and build on the measures already taken to tackle the global HGV driver shortage.
UK Roads Minister, Richard Holden, said: “Whether it’s drones for deliveries on remote islands or zero emission buggies, we want to invest in future technology that could transform how we move goods around the country while reducing emissions and traffic and creating skilled jobs.”
“The Freight Innovation Fund gives innovators the opportunity to test their ideas and help our freight industry become greener and more efficient unlocking better connectivity and boosting growth across the country,” confirmed the Roads Minister.
The Freight Innovation Fund aims to accelerate the adoption of existing freight technologies within the freight sector and develop a future pipeline in line with the freight industry’s real-world needs.
The Plan is a 3-year £7M programme designed to make delivering freight across the UK more efficient and cleaner.
