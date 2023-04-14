By Anna Ellis • 14 April 2023 • 9:51

Elche returns to normality with an upward trend in foreign visitors during Easter Week. Image: Elche City Council.

Some 5,000 people visited the Tourist Info Elx over Easter weekend as Elche has confirmed it has returned to normality with an upward trend of foreign visitors during Easter Week.

There was a notable increase in national visitors from the Canary Islands (175 per cent), Castilla la Mancha (58.5 per cent), Madrid (23 per cent) and Murcia (49 per cent).

The loyalty of tourists from the Valencian Community itself has also been remarkable, maintaining a significant volume of visits to the tourist office, as in previous years.

In terms of international outbound markets, the increase in tourists from Germany (120 per cent), Poland (200 per cent), the United Kingdom (90 per cent), as well as a significant increase in the number of local visitors, stand out.

These figures show a very significant increase in foreign tourists (31.4 per cent) which is supported by the increase in air connections (Lodz in Poland and Lisbon) to Alicante Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport.