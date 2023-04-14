English Premier League bans advertising by gambling firms on front of match-day football shirts Close
Trending:

Elche returns to normality with an upward trend in foreign visitors during Easter Week

By Anna Ellis • 14 April 2023 • 9:51

Elche returns to normality with an upward trend in foreign visitors during Easter Week. Image: Elche City Council.

Some 5,000 people visited the Tourist Info Elx over Easter weekend as Elche has confirmed it has returned to normality with an upward trend of foreign visitors during Easter Week.

There was a notable increase in national visitors from the Canary Islands (175 per cent), Castilla la Mancha (58.5 per cent), Madrid (23 per cent) and Murcia (49 per cent).

The loyalty of tourists from the Valencian Community itself has also been remarkable, maintaining a significant volume of visits to the tourist office, as in previous years.

In terms of international outbound markets, the increase in tourists from Germany (120 per cent), Poland (200 per cent), the United Kingdom (90 per cent), as well as a significant increase in the number of local visitors, stand out.

These figures show a very significant increase in foreign tourists (31.4 per cent) which is supported by the increase in air connections (Lodz in Poland and Lisbon) to Alicante Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading