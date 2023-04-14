English Premier League bans advertising by gambling firms on front of match-day football shirts

By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 0:59

Image of Premier League logo. Credit: Twitter@premierleague

A ban on gambling companies advertising on the front of football shirts in the English Premier League will be implemented at the end of the 2025/26 season.

In a statement released by the English Premier League this Thursday, April 13, it announced a total ban on advertising by gambling companies on the front of football shirts on match days.

Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising ➡️ https://t.co/FG6V7sJcds pic.twitter.com/5xDX5sR4gY — Premier League (@premierleague) April 13, 2023

The statement read: “Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising”.

It continued: “The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs, and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation”.

“The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship. To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season”, it concluded.

Advertising on shirts will be allowed until the ban comes into force. Currently, a total of eight clubs in England’s top tier have sponsorship contracts with gambling firms. These deals are reputedly worth an estimated annual income of £60m. They will still be able to continue with advertising on the shirtsleeves and advertising hoardings around the grounds.

These eight clubs include Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Southampton, and West Ham United.

“Strongly welcome this move. While the vast majority of adults enjoy gambling without harm, we can’t ignore the fact footballers are massive role models to kids. Our upcoming Gambling White Paper will upgrade punter protections & do more to protect those at risk of addiction”, tweeted Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer.